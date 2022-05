On Friday night, Rajib took his dinner and went to his bedroom for sleep.

On Saturday morning, his family members called him several times. As he did not respond, they broke the door of Rajib’s bedroom and found him hanging from the ceiling and informed the police.

On information, police went to the spot and handed over the body to his family as no complaint was received, said Ali Arshad, officer-in-charge (OC) of Wazirpur model police station.