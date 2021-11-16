Father, son die from electrocution in Tangail

Anwar Hossain bought a battery-run auto-rickshaw and kept the battery charging for the whole night, said local UP member Habibur Rahman. When he removed the plug of the battery around 4 am, Anwar got electrocuted.

Ainuddin also came in touch with electric wire while he tried to save the life of his son.

Hearing screams of the two, Anwar's mother rushed in and switched off the main switch of the house and took them to local hospital where the physicians declared the duo dead.