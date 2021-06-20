Father, son die of electrocution in Brahmanbaria

Golam’s wife Samsunnahar was undergoing treatment at 250-bed Brahmanbaria General Hospital with injuries from electric shock.
Alamgir Bhuiya, officer-in-charge of Kasba police station, said Golam Mawla, a labourer, saved some money and was preparing to buy a refrigerator with the money.
The family came in contact with a live electric wire while they were shifting their steel almirah (cabinet) to accommodate the refrigerator around 6:30am, leaving the father and the son dead on the spot and the mother injured, the OC added.