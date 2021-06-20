Local News

Father, son die of electrocution in Brahmanbaria

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

A man and his seven-year-old son died from electrocution at Haturabari in Kasba upazila of Brahmanbaria district early Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Golam Maula, 35, son of Khalek Mia and his son Zubayer.

Advertisement

Golam’s wife Samsunnahar was undergoing treatment at 250-bed Brahmanbaria General Hospital with injuries from electric shock.

Alamgir Bhuiya, officer-in-charge of Kasba police station, said Golam Mawla, a labourer, saved some money and was preparing to buy a refrigerator with the money.

Advertisement

The family came in contact with a live electric wire while they were shifting their steel almirah (cabinet) to accommodate the refrigerator around 6:30am, leaving the father and the son dead on the spot and the mother injured, the OC added.

Read more from Local News
Advertisement