Female physician’s body found in health complex quarters

Police have recovered the body of a female physician from her room in the Melandah upazila health complex quarters in Jamalpur.
The body was lying on the bed. The police could not immediately discern the cause of death. The door was broken down and the body recovered at 6:00pm Sunday.
The deceased, Sultana Parveen (37), was a medical officer at the Melandah upazila health complex. She was from Rajshahi, but would stay at her own flat in Mohammdpur, Dhaka, during holidays.
Sultana Parveen was unmarried. She would live alone in her room at the health complex quarters.
According to police and sources at the health complex, no one had seen her from 9:00pm Saturday till Sunday afternoon. She hadn’t gone to the health complex in the morning. By the afternoon, people began to worry. Later, upazila health and family planning officer Fazlul Huq and some other physicians went to the quarters. They called out to her but got no response and so the police were called. The police broke open the door and found her body.
Melandah upazila health and family planning officer Md Fazlul Huq, speaking to Prothom Alo over cell phone, said Sultana Parveen would live alone in that room. It was her weekly holiday on Saturday, but she attended to patients at the private Hazrat Shahjalal General Hospital in Jamalpur town. She came back to her quarters at 9pm Saturday by the hospital transport. She wasn’t seen since then.
Fazlul Huq said, the police broke down the door on Sunday evening and recovered her body. The body was lying on the bed. Her face had turned dark.
Melandah police station officer-in-charge (OC) Rezaul Islam Khan, speaking to Prothom Alo, said they found her body lying on the bed. The body had been sent to the Jamalpur General Hospital for autopsy. The cause of death would be determined after they received the autopsy report, he said.