Female physician’s body found in health complex quarters

Police have recovered the body of a female physician from her room in the Melandah upazila health complex quarters in Jamalpur.

The body was lying on the bed. The police could not immediately discern the cause of death. The door was broken down and the body recovered at 6:00pm Sunday.

The deceased, Sultana Parveen (37), was a medical officer at the Melandah upazila health complex. She was from Rajshahi, but would stay at her own flat in Mohammdpur, Dhaka, during holidays.

Sultana Parveen was unmarried. She would live alone in her room at the health complex quarters.