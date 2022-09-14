Sylhet transport workers call off strike

“We had a meeting with officials of the district administration at night and they gave us an assurance to meet all our demands,” said Ali Akbar Rajan, joint general secretary of the district bus, mini bus, coach, and microbus workers’ union.

“At the same time, the district administration officials requested us to suspend the strike in view of the SSC examination. So, we’ve decided to withdraw the indefinite strike,” he added.

Mainul Islam, president of district bus, minibus workers union, said that the district administration assured them to fulfill all their demands by 15 October.