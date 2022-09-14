Sylhet transport workers call off strike

“We had a meeting with officials of the district administration at night and they gave us an assurance to meet all our demands,” said Ali Akbar Rajan, joint general secretary of the district bus, mini bus, coach, and microbus workers’ union.
“At the same time, the district administration officials requested us to suspend the strike in view of the SSC examination. So, we’ve decided to withdraw the indefinite strike,” he added.
Mainul Islam, president of district bus, minibus workers union, said that the district administration assured them to fulfill all their demands by 15 October.
“In view of their assurance and considering the SSC examination and Durga Puja, we have decided to postpone the strike till 15 October. We hope the demands will be met by then,” he said.
On Tuesday, the transport workers went on an indefinite strike to press home their five demands, including an end to harassment by traffic cops and suspension of Sylhet Metropolitan Police commissioner.
The unions also demanded that the damaged roads in the district should be repaired at the earliest and that a ban be enforced on the sales and operations of CNG-powered auto-rickshaws and electric rickshaws in Sylhet.