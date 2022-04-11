Fifth grader tied to pillar, tortured in Chuadanga

Locals said the incident occurred when Arafat went to a shop, Mayer Doa Fashion House, near his school to buy snacks.
On suspicion of his money being stolen, shop-owner Ali Ahmed tied the boy to a pillar and beat him up.
However, Ali Ahmed, denied beating up the boy and said he was only tied up for a while on charges of stealing money from the shop. Earlier, a student of the school stole money from his shop, he added.
Abdul Momin, headmaster of Dosto Govt Primary School, said it was a shameful incident. “After hearing the news I went to the spot and freed my student. No money was found in his possession,” he added.
Local UP member Abu Saleh said, “I heard of the incident on Sunday night. Even if something was stolen, torturing a child is a violation of law.”
Officer-in-charge of Darshana police station AHM Lutfur Kabir said no complaint in this connection was received till then. Legal action will follow once a complaint is filed, he added.