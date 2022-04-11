Fifth grader tied to pillar, tortured in Chuadanga

Locals said the incident occurred when Arafat went to a shop, Mayer Doa Fashion House, near his school to buy snacks.

On suspicion of his money being stolen, shop-owner Ali Ahmed tied the boy to a pillar and beat him up.

However, Ali Ahmed, denied beating up the boy and said he was only tied up for a while on charges of stealing money from the shop. Earlier, a student of the school stole money from his shop, he added.