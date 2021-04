A fire broke out at a textile factory in Bhabanipur area of Gazipur sadar upazila on Sunday afternoon, reports UNB.

The fire was ensued from an electric short-circuit around 12:30pm at Salek Textile Mills. Six fire fighting units contained the fire.

Fire fighters extinguished the blaze after one and half hours of frantic efforts, said Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defence officer Abdul Hamid Mia.

No casualty was reported, he said.