Fire at Sylhet hawkers’ market guts 20-25 shops

No casualties were reported immediately.
Mamun Parvez, duty officer of Sylhet Fire Service Control Room, said 17 firefighting units doused the fire at around 6:30am.
The reason behind the fire and the details about damages could not be known immediately, he added.
The tin-shed hawkers’ market has around 3,000 shops of cloths. Businessmen feared that their clothes worth millions were gutted by the fire.
Abdus Sobhan, secretary of the market managing committee, claimed that the fire originated from the Bismillah cloth store and gutted around 20-25 shops in the market.
People also looted clothes and valuables during the fire, he claimed. This could not be verified independently.