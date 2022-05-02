Local News

Fire at Sylhet hawkers’ market guts 20-25 shops

Prothom Alo English Desk
Traders also join the fire service men to douse the fire at Sylhet Hawker's Market on 2 May 2022
Traders also join the fire service men to douse the fire at Sylhet Hawker's Market on 2 May 2022Anis Mahmud

A fire that broke out at a hawker’s market at Laldighirpar in Sylhet city early Monday, has been doused, officials said.

The fire started at around 3:30am at the market. Several firefighting units have brought the fire under control after nearly three hours of frantic effort, reports UNB.

Advertisement
Advertisement

No casualties were reported immediately.

Mamun Parvez, duty officer of Sylhet Fire Service Control Room, said 17 firefighting units doused the fire at around 6:30am.

default-image

The reason behind the fire and the details about damages could not be known immediately, he added.

Advertisement

The tin-shed hawkers’ market has around 3,000 shops of cloths. Businessmen feared that their clothes worth millions were gutted by the fire.

default-image

Abdus Sobhan, secretary of the market managing committee, claimed that the fire originated from the Bismillah cloth store and gutted around 20-25 shops in the market.

People also looted clothes and valuables during the fire, he claimed. This could not be verified independently.

Read more from Local News
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement