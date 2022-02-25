Local News

Fire breaks out at Rohingya camp again

Prothom Alo English Desk

A fire broke out at Rohingya camp-7 in Ukhia upazila of Cox's Bazar on Friday noon, reports UNB.

The fire started at 12:00pm at a house beside Ukhiya TV Tower of camp-7.

Four units of Ukhia and Cox's Bazar fire service doused the fire around 4:00pm, said Sahadat Hossain, senior station officer of Cox's Bazar Fire Service and Civil Defence office.

Advertisement
Advertisement

No casualties were reported in the fire and the damage could not be estimated immediately, said the fire service official.

How the fire started can be determined after an investigation, he added.

However, Rohingyas in the camp claimed that 30 makeshift houses and 15 shops were gutted in the fire.

Advertisement

Fires in Rohingya camps are not uncommon in the district. On 9 January, as many as 600 makeshift houses were gutted in a fire that broke out at Rohingya Camp-16 in the Palangkhali Shafuillakata area of Ukhia.

Another massive fire broke out at a Covid isolation centre in extension-20 of Ukhia Rohingya camp on 2 January. No casualties were reported in that fire but some 70 hospital beds were charred.

On 22 March last year, as many as 15 people were killed and more than 200,000 Rohingya refugees incurred damages as a massive fire broke out at three Rohingya camps in Ukhia, destroying 10,000 houses.

Read more from Local News
Post Comment
Advertisement