Fire breaks out at Rohingya camp again

No casualties were reported in the fire and the damage could not be estimated immediately, said the fire service official.
How the fire started can be determined after an investigation, he added.
However, Rohingyas in the camp claimed that 30 makeshift houses and 15 shops were gutted in the fire.
Fires in Rohingya camps are not uncommon in the district. On 9 January, as many as 600 makeshift houses were gutted in a fire that broke out at Rohingya Camp-16 in the Palangkhali Shafuillakata area of Ukhia.
Another massive fire broke out at a Covid isolation centre in extension-20 of Ukhia Rohingya camp on 2 January. No casualties were reported in that fire but some 70 hospital beds were charred.
On 22 March last year, as many as 15 people were killed and more than 200,000 Rohingya refugees incurred damages as a massive fire broke out at three Rohingya camps in Ukhia, destroying 10,000 houses.