Fire breaks out in Gazipur warehouse

A fire broke out at a textile waste warehouse in the Majukhan area of Gazipur city early on Wednesday, gutting two adjacent houses, UNB reports.

No reports of casualties were reported till the filing of this report.

Abdul Hamid Mia, deputy assistant director of Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defense, said the fire broke out in the warehouse at 5.30am and spread to the nearby houses.

Four fire tenders were pressed into the service and it took them over two-and-a-half hours to douse the flames, he said.

"A probe has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the fire," the officer added.