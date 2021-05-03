Fire breaks out in Sundarbans again

A fire broke out at the east Sundarbans located under the Sharankhola upazila at 11:00am on 3 May. The forest department has been investigating the origin of the fire.

Officials said forest department staff and fire brigade personnel were trying to bring the wildfire under control. They said a 1.5km fire line (littering forest floor with soil to interrupt spread of fire) was created to control the fire.

Deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence’s Bagerhat station, Md Golam Sarwar told Prothom Alo that news about fire at the Sundarbans reached them at about 11:00am. Instantly, one unit of fire fighters from Sharankhola station rushed to the spot to douse the fire.