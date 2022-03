A fish trader was hacked to death by assailants in Khulna’s Paikgacha upazila on Monday night, police said on Tuesday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Sukhendra Nath Sardar, 35, son of Gosto Bihari Sardar, a resident of the Kharia Varengar Chawk area of the upazila.

According to locals, Sukhendra was attacked by the assailants with sharp weapons around 10:00pm when he was on his way to his fish farm.