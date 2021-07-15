Five Covid patients, 14 with symptoms die in RMCH

Six of the patients were from Rajshahi district, three from Chapainawabganj, two each from Natore and Naogaon and six from Pabna districts.
Some 267 people died of Covid-19 at the corona unit of RMCH from 1 to14 July.
Besides, 56 more new patients have been admitted to the hospital with Covid symptoms in the past 24 hours. Currently, 507 patients are undergoing treatment at the 454-bed hospital.
RMCH has been one of the most stretched hospitals in the country during the second wave of Covid-19, particularly since the latter part of May when the deadly delta variant of the virus was identified in multiple samples in Rajshahi division.