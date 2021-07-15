Local News

Five Covid patients, 14 with symptoms die in RMCH

Prothom Alo English Desk

Nineteen more Covid-19 patients have died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Thursday, reports UNB.

Of the deceased, five were confirmed Covid patients, while14 others had symptoms of the virus, said hospital director brigadier general Shamim Yazdani.

Six of the patients were from Rajshahi district, three from Chapainawabganj, two each from Natore and Naogaon and six from Pabna districts.

Some 267 people died of Covid-19 at the corona unit of RMCH from 1 to14 July.

Besides, 56 more new patients have been admitted to the hospital with Covid symptoms in the past 24 hours. Currently, 507 patients are undergoing treatment at the 454-bed hospital.

RMCH has been one of the most stretched hospitals in the country during the second wave of Covid-19, particularly since the latter part of May when the deadly delta variant of the virus was identified in multiple samples in Rajshahi division.

