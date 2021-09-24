Five girl students contract Covid-19 at primary school

Headmistress of the school, Farhana Parvin, said that samples of the five girl students -- two studying in class-IV and three in class-V -- were sent for Covid-19 test on Monday. The results came a day later.

“All the five students have been staying at a government orphanage, Thakurgaon Government Shishu Poribar (girls). Of them, three are aged between 10 and 12 years,” she said.

“Following a verbal direction from the higher authorities, we have suspended all classes of IV and V grades,” she added.

There are 426 students in the school and of them, 84 are in fourth grade and 74 in fifth grade.

The deputy administrator of the orphanage said that a student of Hajipara Adarsha High School had fever and cold on 17 September. “Later, these five students also had fever and cold.”