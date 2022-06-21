Flood situation deteriorates in Moulvibazar, electricity cut off

At least 250,000 people have been affected in 500 villages of 50 unions in the district.

Various parts of the Kulaura-Barlekha regional highway have been submerged in the flood waters. Power supply to most parts of Kulaura, Juri and Barlekha has been cut off. Flood-affected people are leaving their homes and going to safe centre.

Several residents of different areas including Sadipur, Mirshank, Gaurishankar and Kaleshar of Bhukshimil union on the shores of Hakaluki Haor said they have been going to safe shelter since this morning (Monday) due to the rising water level.