Flood situation deteriorates in Moulvibazar, electricity cut off

At least 250,000 people have been affected in 500 villages of 50 unions in the district.
Various parts of the Kulaura-Barlekha regional highway have been submerged in the flood waters. Power supply to most parts of Kulaura, Juri and Barlekha has been cut off. Flood-affected people are leaving their homes and going to safe centre.
Several residents of different areas including Sadipur, Mirshank, Gaurishankar and Kaleshar of Bhukshimil union on the shores of Hakaluki Haor said they have been going to safe shelter since this morning (Monday) due to the rising water level.
District Secondary and Primary Education Office says 116 primary schools and 45 secondary, higher secondary and madrasahs in seven upazilas of the district have been closed so far due to the floods.
Deputy commissioner Mir Nahid Ahsan told the news agency that 98 shelter centres have been opened in the flood-hit areas. So far, 15,000 people have taken shelter at the centres. A total of 210 tonnes of rice has been allocated, he added.
Besides, 2,000 packets of dry food have been sent to the flood-hit areas. Upazila executive officers are distributing the dry food.
A control room has been set up to monitor the flood situation.