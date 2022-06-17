Flood situation deteriorates in Sylhet, Sunamganj

Flood situation has deteriorated in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts due to swelling of major rivers caused by continuous rain and the onrush of waters from the upstream, reports news agency BSS.

Thousands of people were marooned in 15 upazilas in Sylhet and Sunamganj as flood water inundated their homesteads.

The suffering of the people in the flood-hit areas is reaching its peak in the space of two months.