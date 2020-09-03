Flood situation in Ganges basin remains steady

The overall flood situation in the Ganges basin remained stable for the second consecutive day Thursday as the water level in the rivers was recorded either declining or rising conditions, BSS reports.

Of the 30 river points monitored in the Ganges basin today, water levels receded at 16 points, while increased at 10 points and remained steady at four points, according to data of Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).

However, the rivers were flowing below the danger level at 29 points, while above the danger level at one point like the previous day.

“We recorded falling and rising trends in most rivers, including Korotoa, Atrai, Mohananda, Ganges, Padma and the downstream rivers and tributaries of the Ganges basin today,” Mukhlesur Rahman, superintending engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), told BSS this morning.