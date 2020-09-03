Flood situation in Ganges basin remains steady

The overall flood situation in the Ganges basin remained stable for the second consecutive day Thursday as the water level in the rivers was recorded either declining or rising conditions, BSS reports.
Of the 30 river points monitored in the Ganges basin today, water levels receded at 16 points, while increased at 10 points and remained steady at four points, according to data of Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).
However, the rivers were flowing below the danger level at 29 points, while above the danger level at one point like the previous day.
“We recorded falling and rising trends in most rivers, including Korotoa, Atrai, Mohananda, Ganges, Padma and the downstream rivers and tributaries of the Ganges basin today,” Mukhlesur Rahman, superintending engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), told BSS this morning.
He said water level of the Ganges River remained steady at Pankha in Chapainawabganj, at Rajshahi and at Hardinge Bridge points, while declined by one Centimeter (cm) at Talbaria point at 9 am today.
Mukhlesur said the Ganges River was still flowing 204cm, 213cm, 153cm and 125cm below the danger level at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points respectively.
Water level of the Padma River increased by 4cm further at Goalundo point and the river was flowing 33 cm below the danger level at the point this morning, he added.
Water level in the Korotoa River went up by 21cm each at Chak Rahimpur and Bogura points further and the river was still flowing 267 cm and 297 cm below the danger level respectively this morning.
FFWC executive engineer Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan said a rising trend has been recorded at all the six points of the Jamuna River for the second consecutive day today.
The water level went up by three cm, 4cm and 9cm at Sariakandi in Bogura, at Kazipur point in Sirajganj and at Sirajganj point respectively.
The Jamuna River was flowing 101cm, 85cm and 96cm below the danger level at Sariakandi, Kazipur and Sirajganj points respectively this morning.
Water level in Atrai River went up by 1cm at Baghabari in Sirajganj and 15cm at Mohadevpur in Naogaon district further, while receded by four cm at Atrai point this morning.
Of the 16 river points both in Ganges and Brahmaputra Basins, being monitored in many districts under Rajshahi division regularly, water levels went up at seven points, while declined at six points and remained stable at three points.
But the rivers were still flowing below the danger level at all the 16 points Thursday morning.