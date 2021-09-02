Flood situation worsens as 100,000 people marooned in Sirajganj

Flood situation in Sirajganj has worsened as Jamuna river continues to swell above the danger level leaving at least 100,000 people marooned, reports UNB.

The Jamuna is flowing 61 cm above the danger level in Sirajganj, deputy-

assistant engineer Zakir Hossain of the Bangladesh Water Development Board told UNB on Thursday.

Sirajganj Sadar, Shahzadpur, Kazipur, Chowhali and Belkuchi have been the hardest hit upazilas, he added.