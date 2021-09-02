Flood situation worsens as 100,000 people marooned in Sirajganj

As usual, low-lying areas and croplands have mostly been affected by the flood.
A huge portion of croplands has also been submerged adding to the miseries of the flood-hit people.
Hundreds of families have taken shelter on higher grounds where they are living a miserable life with shortage of food and other basic necessities, according to UNB correspondent who visited the area.
Sources at water development board told UNB that the situation may even deteriorate as water level in Jamuna is likely to rise in the next few days.
Meanwhile, the district administration has already started an operation to rescue the stranded people and distribute food among the affected people.
An amount of 140 metric tons of rice has been provided to the needy, sources at the DC office confirmed.