Floods in Sylhet Sunamganj, Netrokona likely to deteriorate further in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
An educational institution under water
UNB

The flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrokona districts may further deteriorate in the next 24 hours, said Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre on Friday.

Water levels in 13 points of the country’s rivers are flowing above the danger level and in the next 24 hours, the water level of Teesta may remain near or above the danger level, reports news agency UNB.

The flood condition may further worsen in the low-lying areas of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur, and Kurigram districts, it said.

All the major rivers of the country are in spate.

According to the weather forecast of meteorological agencies, there is a chance of medium to heavy rainfall (somewhere very heavy) at some places of the northern and north-eastern regions of the country along with adjoining states of Assam, Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal of India in next 72 hours.

As a result the Brahmaputra-Jamuna, the Ganges-Padma, the Surma, the Kushiara, the Teesta, the Dharla, the Dudkumar and all other major rivers may continue swelling in the next 48 hours , said the forecast.

