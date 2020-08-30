Four arrested for housewife gang rape in Chattogram

Police have arrested four people as they allegedly gang-raped a housewife after tying her husband up in Bayazid Bostami area of Chattogram city early Sunday.

The arrested are Badsha Mia, Md Javed, Md Ibrahim and Md Robin while another accused Md Shafi has been on the run. All of them are auto-rickshaw drivers in the area.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) deputy commissioner (north) Bijoy Bashak told Prothom Alo that the couple was returning home around 10:30pm. They were barred on their way at the Bayazid Bostami intersection. The alleged rapists then picked them at a vehicle.