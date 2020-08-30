Four arrested for housewife gang rape in Chattogram

Police have arrested four people as they allegedly gang-raped a housewife after tying her husband up in Bayazid Bostami area of Chattogram city early Sunday.
The arrested are Badsha Mia, Md Javed, Md Ibrahim and Md Robin while another accused Md Shafi has been on the run. All of them are auto-rickshaw drivers in the area.
Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) deputy commissioner (north) Bijoy Bashak told Prothom Alo that the couple was returning home around 10:30pm. They were barred on their way at the Bayazid Bostami intersection. The alleged rapists then picked them at a vehicle.
They later roped husband of the victim inside the vehicle and took away the housewife to the nearby Salma Colony and gang-raped her, he added.
Police said around 2:00 in the night, national emergency helpline 999 received a call over the matter. Following the call, police rushed to the spot and rescued the victims. Four of them were arrested from the spot while one managed to flee the scene.
Additional deputy commissioner Ashikur Rahman of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) said the victim is a garments worker and his husband works at a shop in the city.
He said the accused have already confessed about the rape incident in a preliminary interrogation. The woman was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for medical test.
Police are trying to catch the other accused, he added.