Four children, including two siblings, drowned in Naogaon pond

Locals said the four children went to a pond nearby their houses to take bath on Saturday afternoon. At a stage of bathing, they drowned. As they were not returning home for a long time, their families started looking for them here and there.
When they came to know that their children went to a pond for bathing, they started searching them in the water body.
Locals recovered the children’s bodies from the pond after an hour of searching. Later they were taken to Naogaon sadar hospital where on duty physicians of emergency unit pronounced them dead.
Naogaon sadar thana officer-in-charge Nazrul Islam said, the bodies have been handed over to the families without conducting autopsy. The preparation of filing an unnatural death case over the matter is underway.