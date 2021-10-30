Four children, including two siblings, drowned in Naogaon pond

Four children, including two siblings, drowned in a pond nearby their houses in Arji Naogan area of Naogaon city on Saturday.

The deceased are Suraiya Akther, 10, Farhad Hossain, 6, Khadiza Akther, 8, and Asha, 8.

Of them, Suraiya and Farhad's father is Tuku Mandal while Khadiza and Asha are the daughters of Salam Mandal and Anwar Hossain respectively.