Four shot dead during workers' demo at Banshkhali power plant

Four people were shot to death during a demonstration of workers of Banshkhali coal-fired power plant in Chattogram demanding salary and allowances on Saturday.

The incident took place around 1:00 am.

Banshkhali upazila health complex emergency department physician Saogat Ferdous told Prothom Alo, “Several injured people were brought to the hospital. Four of them succumbed to their injuries.”

The deceased are Ahmed Reza, 28, Rony, 22, Shuvo, 24 and Md Rahat, 22.

The injured were sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

Assistant superintendent of police (Anwara Circle) Humayun Kabir told Prothom Alo that they got information of four deaths. Police force has been sent to the spot, he added.

* More to follow ...