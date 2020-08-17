Freedom fighter dies of coronavirus in Thakurgaon

A freedom fighter died of coronavirus at Dehatta village in Haripur upazila of Thakurgaon on Sunday, reports UNB.

The 72-year old freedom fighter’s sample test result came out positive on Saturday evening and he died in the morning.

With his death, so far 11 people died from the virus infection in the district.

Besides, nine other people including an assistant sub-inspector of police, two bank officials, driver of deputy commissioner’s office and a staff of Baliadangi Health Complex have been infected with coronavirus, taking the total coronavirus cases to 656 in the district.

Besides, 306 coronavirus patients have made recovery.