Fumes emerging from ground at Dhunat of Bogura, people in panic

Local sources say that when walking past the school, people felt that ground was heated in the area. Out of curiousity, a number of young people -- Nayan, Piyal, Shahadat, Tarek, Barkat Ullah and some others of the village, dug a hole there at around six in the morning. When they reached about a foot deep, smoke started emerging from the ground. The fumes also spread a foul smell. The more they dug, the more fumes emerged. People started coming from afar to see this phenomenon.
The local people began to grow alarmed too. They were worried if this was combustible gas. Some thought perhaps gas had been discovered there and this could lead to an accident.
A visit to the spot saw a hole dug on one side of the road near Shyamgati Government Primary School. The ground two or three feet around the hole was heated and smoke emerged from the hole. Hundreds of people had crowded there.
Local resident Shafiqul Alam said, "We lit a match above the fumes, but no gas was detected. But the smoke has not stopped being emitted from the hole. This is creating panic in the village."