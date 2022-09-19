Man lynched to death in Keraniganj for snatching

The deceased is Dhopa Billal from Laxmipur's Ramganj upazila, Mamunur Rashid, officer-in-charge (OC) of Keraniganj Model police station, said.
"Locals caught Billal as he tried to run away after snatching valuables from Berabad Road on the bank of Buriganga River. They beat him mercilessly, killing him on the spot," he added.
On information, police went to the scene and sent the body to Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy. And, a case was filed with Keraniganj police regarding the incident, Mamunur said further.