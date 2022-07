Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Sunday seized over four kg of crystal methamphetamine and 150,000 yaba in a drive in Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar, reports UNB.

Acting on a tip off, a team of BGB-2 intercepted a boat in which a few suspected smugglers from Myanmar were heading towards Jaliar Dwip at around 5:00am, said Commander of Teknaf Battalion (BGB-2) Lieutenant Colonel Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar.