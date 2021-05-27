Gas cylinder blast burns 5 of a family in Chattogram

Five members of a family sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded at a house at Friport Kalshi Dighirpar in Chattogram early Thursday, reports UNB.

The injured are Mohammad Royel, 30, his wife Nazu, 28, their two children Lamia, 3 and Zihad, 6 and his brother Shipon, 30.

Zahirul Islam, in-charge of Chattogram Medical College Hospital police camp, said the gas cylinder of the house went off with a big bang around 3:00 am, leaving five members of the family injured.

The injured were taken to the hospital. The condition of three members of the family is critical, said physicians.