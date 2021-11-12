Local News

Gas line explosion kills 2, injures 8 in Narayanganj

Narayanganj
Two women were killed and eight others injured as a gas line exploded at a flat of a five-storey building in Fatulla of Narayanganj on Friday morning.

Five rooms of the flat and the walls of three rooms of a semi-pucca house and shop collapsed in the explosion that took place on the ground floor of the building in Sehachar Lal Khan area in the upazila around 6:00am.

The deceased are Maya Rani, 45, and Shibu Rani, 32. The injured were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Narayanganj General Hospital.

Witnesses say Maya Rani died on the spot as walls collapsed on her following the explosion while Shibu Rani breathed her last in hospital.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Narayanganj deputy commissioner Mostain Billah said they have removed the tenants and sealed the building as it is risky. A seven-member committee headed by additional district magistrate Rahima Khatun has been formed to investigate into the incident.

He further said the committee has been asked to submit a report within 15 days. The families of the deceased persons were given Tk 20,000 each while those of the injured Tk 10,000, Mostain Billah added.

Narayanganj fire service and civil defence deputy assistant director Abdullah Arefin told Prothom Alo that they primarily suspected that gas was accumulated from gas pipe line leakage. The explosion took place when someone tried to switch on an electric switch. A committee will be formed to investigate into the incident and only then the actual reason will be known, he added.

Fatulla Model police station officer-in-charge Md Rakibuzzaman said one person died on the spot while another died at the DMCH.

