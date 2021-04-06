Gas supply disrupted in Narayanganj, Munshiganj

Leakages in valves at Siddhirganj regulating and metering station (RMS) have disrupted gas supply in Narayanganj and Munshiganj districts, reports UNB.

State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid has directed the officials of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Ltd. to take immediate steps to normalise the gas supply in the areas.

Regretting the inconvenience caused by the disruption in the gas supply to the two districts, he said the supply will get normal shortly with the installation of a valve in the transmission line, said a press release of the ministry on Tuesday.