Gas supply will remain suspended in Sreepur industrial area of Gazipur for 24 hours from 9:00am on Thursday to 9:00am on Friday, reports UNB.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, the gas supply will remain shut in 7 km industrial area from Rajendrapur Chowrastha to Cotton Research Institute during the period for emergency pipeline installation of the utility company at the Dhanua TBS.