Two dead as wall collapses in Chattogram

Two people were dead as a wall collapsed at Jamal Khan in Chattogram city on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Jashim and Rounak. Zahidul Kabir, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said some workers were demolishing an old building near Shikdar Hotel in the area.

Around 4.00pm, a portion of the wall of the building collapsed on two pedestrians, leaving one dead on the spot and another injured.

The injured man was taken to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 7.00 pm.