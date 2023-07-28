Police official injured in clash with Jamaat in Chattogram

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s leaders and activists have clashed with police in Chattogram. Police detained 21 people after the Jamaat men vandalised vehicles and attacked a police official. The incident took place in Choumuhani mor area in the city on Friday afternoon.

The injured police officer, Mukur Chakma, assistant commissioner of Doublemooring Zone, has been admitted to hospital.

Police and witnesses said Chattogram city unit Jamaat brought out a protest rally from Badamtoli intersection of Agrabad in the city after the Jumma prayer. Police intercepted the rally when it reached Choumuhani intersection.