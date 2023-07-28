Police official injured in clash with Jamaat in Chattogram

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s leaders and activists have clashed with police in Chattogram. Police detained 21 people after the Jamaat men vandalised vehicles and attacked a police official. The incident took place in Choumuhani mor area in the city on Friday afternoon.
The injured police officer, Mukur Chakma, assistant commissioner of Doublemooring Zone, has been admitted to hospital.
Police and witnesses said Chattogram city unit Jamaat brought out a protest rally from Badamtoli intersection of Agrabad in the city after the Jumma prayer. Police intercepted the rally when it reached Choumuhani intersection.
Some 20-25 supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir, started pelting stones at a police vehicle. They pelted stones at Mukur Chakma when he came out of the vehicle. He has been sent to Chattogram divisional police hospital.
Deputy commissioner (west) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Md Jasim Uddin said Mukur Chakma sustained injuries in head and needed seven stitches.
He said 21 Jamaat and Shibir men have been detained and details would be revealed after interrogating them.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Chhatra League activists brought out a rally in Choumuhani intersection protesting at the incident.
Asked about the incident, Chattogram city Jamaat’s nayeb-e-amir AJM Obaidullah told Prothom Alo, “Our programme has ended peacefully. The detained persons are not our leaders-activists.”