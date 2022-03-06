Gunfight between two groups in Bandarban kills 4: Police

Police, however, could not confirm the identities of the deceased people.
“The incident of the firing took place at around 4:00am Saturday. Four bodies are found near the Shankha river. A team of police has gone there to recover the bodies,” she told the media.
Police sources said the incident took place near Mangbaitang Para in Tarasha union of Rowangchhari upazila. The bodies are strewn at a ditch there.
Zerin Akhter said instead of mixing this up with the law and order situation, the incidents of murder that have been taking place here must be seen in a different way. You cannot mix up the incidents of plain land and hilly regions. These two are different matters, she added.
The SP further said there are several organisations active in the region. They have clashes between them and these are not clashes of general people. These are the clashes between the organisations and this fight is the just the outcome of that.