Gunfight between two groups in Bandarban kills 4: Police

Bandarban Police super Zerin Akhter

Four people were killed in a gunfight between two groups in Rowangchhari upazila of Bandarban district on Saturday afternoon, said district police super Zerin Akhter.

The SP was briefing the media at her office at Bandarban town at around 11:00am.

Police, however, could not confirm the identities of the deceased people.

“The incident of the firing took place at around 4:00am Saturday. Four bodies are found near the Shankha river. A team of police has gone there to recover the bodies,” she told the media.

Police sources said the incident took place near Mangbaitang Para in Tarasha union of Rowangchhari upazila. The bodies are strewn at a ditch there.

Zerin Akhter said instead of mixing this up with the law and order situation, the incidents of murder that have been taking place here must be seen in a different way. You cannot mix up the incidents of plain land and hilly regions. These two are different matters, she added.

The SP further said there are several organisations active in the region. They have clashes between them and these are not clashes of general people. These are the clashes between the organisations and this fight is the just the outcome of that.

