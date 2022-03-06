Gunfight between two groups in Bandarban kills 4: Police

Police, however, could not confirm the identities of the deceased people.

“The incident of the firing took place at around 4:00am Saturday. Four bodies are found near the Shankha river. A team of police has gone there to recover the bodies,” she told the media.

Police sources said the incident took place near Mangbaitang Para in Tarasha union of Rowangchhari upazila. The bodies are strewn at a ditch there.