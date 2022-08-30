Woman gets 5-yr jail in Cox’s Bazar

Rozina had filed a rape case accusing Mohammad Ali, a youth of her neighbourhood, in 2009.
Cox's Bazar public prosecutor Rezaur Rahman said the investigation officer did not find the allegation authentic and the court acquitted Mohammad Ali of the case after receiving the charge sheet.
Meantime, Ali filed a counter-suit against Rozina, bringing allegations of harassment and defamation through a false case.
Mohammad Shamim, senior bench assistant of the tribunal, said Ali filed the case in 2010. After long trial procedures, the court sentenced the accused to five-year rigorous imprisonment.