False rape case

Woman gets 5-yr jail in Cox’s Bazar

Staff Correspondent
Cox’s Bazar
Court
Court

The Cox’s Bazar court has sentenced a woman to five-year rigorous imprisonment as she filed a false rape case to harass and defame a man in Moheshkhali upazila.

At the same time, she -- Rozina Akter, daughter of Hoson Ali of Dineshpur village in the upazila -- was slapped with a fine of Tk 20,000. She will languish another two months in jail in failure to pay the fine.

Moshiur Rahman Khan, judge of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 in Cox’s Bazar, delivered the verdict on Monday evening.

Rozina had filed a rape case accusing Mohammad Ali, a youth of her neighbourhood, in 2009.

Cox's Bazar public prosecutor Rezaur Rahman said the investigation officer did not find the allegation authentic and the court acquitted Mohammad Ali of the case after receiving the charge sheet.

Meantime, Ali filed a counter-suit against Rozina, bringing allegations of harassment and defamation through a false case.

Mohammad Shamim, senior bench assistant of the tribunal, said Ali filed the case in 2010. After long trial procedures, the court sentenced the accused to five-year rigorous imprisonment.

