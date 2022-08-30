Woman gets 5-yr jail in Cox’s Bazar

The Cox’s Bazar court has sentenced a woman to five-year rigorous imprisonment as she filed a false rape case to harass and defame a man in Moheshkhali upazila.

At the same time, she -- Rozina Akter, daughter of Hoson Ali of Dineshpur village in the upazila -- was slapped with a fine of Tk 20,000. She will languish another two months in jail in failure to pay the fine.

Moshiur Rahman Khan, judge of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 in Cox’s Bazar, delivered the verdict on Monday evening.