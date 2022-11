A ninth-grader fell to his death Monday while trying to tie the Brazilian flag to a pole on the rooftop of his house as one of the most eagerly anticipated World Cups in memory is just around the corner in Qatar, reports UNB.

"The accident occurred in Cox's Bazar town's Tarabaniarchhara. Mohammad Musa was from Ward No. 5 of Cox's Bazar municipality and a ninth-grader at Cox's Bazar Technical School and College," Cox's Bazar Sadar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Rafiqul Islam said.