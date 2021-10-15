Local News

Attack on Puja mandap

Half-day hartal called in Ctg for Saturday

Prothom Alo English Desk

Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council called a half-day hartal in the port city of Chattogram for Saturday, protesting an attack on JM Sen Hall Puja mandap in Andarkilla.

In a press release, the council announced the hartal programme from 6:00am, reports UNB.

Miscreants attacked the JM Sen Hall Puja mandap around 2:00pm on Friday.

Protesting against the attack, the Hindu community had also postponed the immersion of idols in Chattogram, but they resumed it after a four-hour suspension.

Confirming the information, Ashish Kumar Bhattacharya, president of the Chattogram Metropolitan Puja Celebration Committee, told UNB that they have withdrawn their earlier decision to suspend the immersion upon assurance of safety from the high-ups of the local administration.

However, they added that they are yet to backtrack from their decision on hartal that was announced in protest against the attack.

Meanwhile, the hartal supporters staged sit-in protests on various intersections of the city until evening.

Demonstrators marched into the Andarkilla temple and vandalised it in the presence of e law enforcers after the Jumma prayer, Ashish claimed.

However, police said they quickly brought the situation under control following a clash with demonstrators, which left several people injured, including cops.

When contacted about the latest development, senior police officials declined to comment on record.

Officer in charge (OC) of Kotwali police Nezam Uddin said: "Many things are going on here right now. I'll talk to you later."

CMP deputy commissioner (South) Vijay Basak who was in charge of the area declined to comment.

