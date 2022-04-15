Head teacher leaves locality out of insecurity in Natore

Although he was made the president in accordance with the advice of local MP, a full committee has not been formed as yet.
Abdul Awal and his followers on Wednesday went to the school and wanted to know the reason for delaying the formation of full committee from head teacher Salah Uddin.
They had an altercation over the matter. At one stage, they beat up the head teacher. Two brothers-Abdul Matin and Foyzul Islam--were injured as they rushed to protect the head teacher from the attackers.
The head teacher filed a written complaint with the Naldanga police station against several people including the school president, his brother lecturer Aynal Haque, their followers Abdul Hye, Alamgir Hossain and Md Sentu.
The head teacher, school president and eminent citizens in the locality were called to the police station to resolve the conflict on Friday morning. However, there was no resolution despite long discussion. There were heated altercations between two parties. Afterwards, head teacher Salah Uddin left Natore.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, head teacher Salah Uddin said he left the locality due to insecurity.
"I was called to the police station and threatened further in the name of resolution of the incident. I am feeling insecure," he said.
School president Abdul Awal denied the allegation of beating and threatening the head teacher.
He said head teacher Salah Uddin intentionally creating an obstacle to discharging his duties. In connection with the matter, he along with some others went to him. He did not behave well. Rather, the head teacher made false allegation.
Naldanga police station officer-in-charge Shafiqul Islam said a primary investigation has been carried out after receiving a written allegation from the head teacher. There is no evidence of beating. The allegation has not been taken as a case.
About the allegation on calling the head teacher to the police station and force him for a negotiation, the police official said, "I did not call anyone for a resolution. So there is no question of using force for resolution."
Piprul union parishad chairman Kalim Uddin was present in the meeting.
He said he went to the police station for a discussion. As there was a tense situation, he had left the police station before the the discussion ended. There was no resolution in the meeting.