Houses of Hindu community vandalised, torched in Cumilla

A group of miscreants on Sunday afternoon vandalised and torched 6 households of the Hindu community in Cumilla’s Muradnagar upazila.

The house of local union parishad chairman Bonkumar Shib was also torched by the mob.

The incident took place at the Korbanpur village in Purbadhoir Purba union in the upazila centering a rumour of hurting religious sentiment on Facebook.

A mobile court on Sunday night punished five people over the incident.

The local administration also imposed Section 144 in neighboring Andikot union till Monday evening centering a protest rally.