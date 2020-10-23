Housewife found dead in Rajshahi

Police on Friday recovered the hanging body of a housewife from a mango orchard at Pirgacha village in Puthia upazila of Rajshahi, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Sabina Yasmin, 35, wife of Zahurul Islam of Piragaha village.
Her daughter said Sabina left her home on Thursday evening after a family feud.
Locals spotted the body later in the morning, she said.
Officer-in-charge of Puthia police station Rezaul Islam said the body was sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for autopsy.