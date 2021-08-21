Local News

Hundreds of vehicles stranded at Paturia as strong current disrupts ferry services

Prothom Alo English Desk
Manikganj
Hundreds of goods laden trucks, buses and cars were stranded at Paturia from Saturday morning as strong current in Padma river disrupted ferry services, reports UNB.

The recent suspension of ferry movement on Simulia-Banglazar route added to pressure as vehicles of that route are taking Paturia-Daulatdia route, said the terminal authorities.

At least 800 general goods laden trucks were seen waiting to cross at the terminal and on the highway six kilometers away from it as the authorities were prioritizing emergency goods services and passenger carrying vehicles.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transportation Corporation (BIWTA) Aricha office deputy general manager (trade) Md Jillur Rahman said number of trips on the route decreased as strong current has slowed down the pace.

Currently 17 of the 18 ferries on this route are in service, said Jillur.

