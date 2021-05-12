India returnee tests Covid-19 positive in Narayanganj, house put under lockdown

An India returnee tested positive for Coronavirus in Tarabo area of Rupganj upazila in Narayanganj on Wednesday.
Local administration has put the house of Md Hossain, 25, under lockdown, said Imtiaz, civil surgeon of the district .
Md Imtiaz said the samples of Hossain and his family members were collected on Tuesday.
“His tested positive for Covid-19 but his family members tested negative. We have put the house under lockdown and his family members will also stay in isolation,” he said.
Earlier on May 8,the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research(IEDCR) confirmed the first case of Indian Coronavirus strain in Bangladesh.
The Indian strain of Coronavirus was detected in a sample test at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka and it has been published on Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID), said chief scientific officer of IEDCR ASM Alamgir.
Later that day, two more confirmed cases of Indian Coronavirus strain were detected at the Genome Centre of Jessore University of Science and Technology.
Bangladesh decided to extend the closure of border with India for another 14 days on the same day, keeping movement of cargoes carrying goods uninterrupted as the Covid-19 situation keeps worsening in India.
India’s crematoriums and burial grounds are being overwhelmed by the devastating new surge of infections tearing through the populous country with terrifying speed, depleting the supply of life-saving oxygen to critical levels and leaving patients to die while waiting in line to see doctors, reports AP from New Delhi.