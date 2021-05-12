India returnee tests Covid-19 positive in Narayanganj, house put under lockdown

An India returnee tested positive for Coronavirus in Tarabo area of Rupganj upazila in Narayanganj on Wednesday.

Local administration has put the house of Md Hossain, 25, under lockdown, said Imtiaz, civil surgeon of the district .

Md Imtiaz said the samples of Hossain and his family members were collected on Tuesday.

“His tested positive for Covid-19 but his family members tested negative. We have put the house under lockdown and his family members will also stay in isolation,” he said.