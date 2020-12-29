Indian ‘drug trader’ killed in BGB firing

An alleged drug trader who reportedly trespassed into Bangladesh territory was shot to death by Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) members in Haluaghat border of Mymensingh early Tuesday.

BGB and police said a gang of drug traders trespassed into Bangladesh through Dumlikura frontier around 4:00am Tuesday. Realising the matter, a BGB patrolling team of Surjapur BOP asked them to halt. One of the drug traders threw a sharp weapon aiming at BGB member Mehedi Hasan, leaving him critically injured. At that time, the BGB members opened fire at the gang of drug traders in self-defence. One of the drug traders sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot while others managed to flee to India.

An Indian national ID card was found in a pocket of the deceased’s trousers. He was identified as Jonen N Marak, 46, from Rasnagar in Tura district of Indian state of Meghalaya, the BGB and police further said.