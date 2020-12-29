Indian ‘drug trader’ killed in BGB firing

An alleged drug trader who reportedly trespassed into Bangladesh territory was shot to death by Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) members in Haluaghat border of Mymensingh early Tuesday.
BGB and police said a gang of drug traders trespassed into Bangladesh through Dumlikura frontier around 4:00am Tuesday. Realising the matter, a BGB patrolling team of Surjapur BOP asked them to halt. One of the drug traders threw a sharp weapon aiming at BGB member Mehedi Hasan, leaving him critically injured. At that time, the BGB members opened fire at the gang of drug traders in self-defence. One of the drug traders sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot while others managed to flee to India.
An Indian national ID card was found in a pocket of the deceased’s trousers. He was identified as Jonen N Marak, 46, from Rasnagar in Tura district of Indian state of Meghalaya, the BGB and police further said.
The BGB and police also said two sharp weapons, 12 bottles of Indian liquor, 260 yaba pills, a mobile phone set and an Indian national ID card was recovered from the deceased’s possession.
Police recovered the body and set it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for autopsy, Haluaghat police station officer-in-charge Mahmudul Hasan told Prothom Alo.
BGB and BSF members from Gachhuapara camp held a flag meeting in this regard in Gobrakura land port area in the afternoon.
The OC also said the body would be handed over to BSF through BGB after the autopsy.
Speaking to Prothom Alo Gobrakura BGB camp commander Omar Faruq said they held a flag meeting with BSF members and discussed the handing over of the body.