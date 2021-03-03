IOM opens first safe space for host communities' women in Cox’s Bazar

In its safe spaces, IOM and PULSE Bangladesh are providing a wide range of services, including individual case management. Women and girls can also access counseling and psychosocial support, recreational activities, information on safety planning, health, childcare guidance, legal rights, as well as non-food items (NFI).

“This is a space where women and girls can feel physically and emotionally safe and have the freedom to express themselves without fear of judgment from their peers,” said IOM’s deputy chief of mission Manuel Marques Pereira.

Furthermore, the centre will focus on skills development and the empowerment of women and girls by conducting a variety of training modules, such as on sewing, the production of sanitary pads, gardening or food processing, which will lead to livelihoods opportunities.

These training graduates will ultimately be engaged as peer trainers and support with coaching other host community members. Community volunteers will be trained to conduct community-based protection activities such as awareness-raising activities and referrals, which will further define the curriculum depending on the needs expressed by the women and girls themselves.

Acknowledging that male engagement is the key in reducing the risks of GBV, IOM will be piloting in this new space innovative models of programming. This curriculum will include community days for men and boys and after-school classes on puberty, GBV and SRH for adolescents.