IOM opens Oxygen Generator Plant in Cox’s Bazar

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) opened an Oxygen Generator Plant in Cox’s Bazar on Wednesday in collaboration with the health and family welfare ministry, reports UNB.

It is a part of the ongoing humanitarian effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plant has been set up to increase the capacity of Isolation and Treatment Centre (ITC) functionality at Ramu Upazila Health Complex, where moderate to severe patients with COVID-19 infection may require high flow oxygen support, said a press release.

Currently, there are five other oxygen plants installed in Ukhyia and Teknaf upazilas at various Severe Acute Respiratory Infection ITCs operated by different partners.