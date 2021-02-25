Islamic University student advisor dies of Covid-19

Student advisor at Islamic University in Kushita professor M Saidur Rahman died at a hospital in the capital on Thursday while undergoing treatment for Covid-19, reports news agency UNB.

He was 60.

Professor Saidur, also the university's Bangla department chairman, breathed his last at Ibne-Sina Hospital around 6:00am, IU Bangla department professor M Rashiduzzaman said.

Professor Saidur was admitted to Bangladesh Specialised Hospital on 2 February, days after he and his wife had tested positive for Covid-19. Later, he was shifted to Ibne-Sina Hospital, professor M Rashiduzzaman said.