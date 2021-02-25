Islamic University student advisor dies of Covid-19

Student advisor at Islamic University in Kushita professor M Saidur Rahman died at a hospital in the capital on Thursday while undergoing treatment for Covid-19, reports news agency UNB.
He was 60.
Professor Saidur, also the university's Bangla department chairman, breathed his last at Ibne-Sina Hospital around 6:00am, IU Bangla department professor M Rashiduzzaman said.
Professor Saidur was admitted to Bangladesh Specialised Hospital on 2 February, days after he and his wife had tested positive for Covid-19. Later, he was shifted to Ibne-Sina Hospital, professor M Rashiduzzaman said.
Professor Saidur's body will be taken to Islamic University after completion of his first Namaz-e Janaza at Katlagari village. He will be buried at his family graveyard in Meherpur district.
Professor Saidur is survived by his wife and a daughter.
IU VC professor Shaikh Abdus Salam, IU Teachers' Association, Shapla Forum, Bangabandhu Parishad, IU Journalists' Association and different teacher and student associations have expressed their Profound shock at professor Saidur's demise.
Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh saw a fall in Covid-19-related deaths and a rise in new cases in the past 24 hours until Wednesday morning.
Five Coronavirus-related deaths and 428 new cases were reported during the period while 18 deaths and 399 fresh cases were confirmed on Tuesday.
The daily infection rate now stands at 2.65 per cent, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With the latest figures, the Covid-19 fatalities climbed to 8,379 and total infections to 544,544.
According to DGHS, the overall infection rate slightly fell to 13.66 per cent, which was 13.70 per cent on Tuesday.
The mortality rate remained steady at 1.54 per cent for the past few days, the directorate said.
So far, 493,798 patients (90.68 per cent), including 911 in the past 24 hours, have recovered from Covid-19.
Authorities have so far tested 3,987,676 samples, including 16,152, in the past 24 hours.
Bangladesh reported its first cases on 8 March last year and the first death on 18 March.