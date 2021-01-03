IU assistant proctor's punishment demanded for 'issuing death threat' to colleague

Islamic University Al-Fiqh and Legal Studies department assistant professor M Altaf Hossain on Saturday submitted a written complaint to the university authorities against one of its assistant proctors over issuing death threats against him, reports UNB.
He submitted the written complaint to the university vice-chancellor professor Shaikh Abdus Salam and its pro-vice-chancellor professor M Shahinoor Rahman against management department assistant professor MM Nasimuzzaman.
Altaf said this type of behaviour is not expected from a teacher. “I demand legal action against him.”
Legal action would be taken against the teacher after holding discussion with the university authorities on Sunday, IU proctor professor M Jahangir Hossain said.
Earlier, Nasimuzzaman allegedly threatened and abused Altaf Hossain over planting trees at the teachers’ residential area on Friday noon.
A general dairy also has been filed against Nasimuzzaman with the university police station in Kushtia.