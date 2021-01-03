IU assistant proctor's punishment demanded for 'issuing death threat' to colleague

Prothom Alo English Desk
The main entrance of Islamic University, Kushtia
Islamic University Al-Fiqh and Legal Studies department assistant professor M Altaf Hossain on Saturday submitted a written complaint to the university authorities against one of its assistant proctors over issuing death threats against him, reports UNB.

He submitted the written complaint to the university vice-chancellor professor Shaikh Abdus Salam and its pro-vice-chancellor professor M Shahinoor Rahman against management department assistant professor MM Nasimuzzaman.

Altaf said this type of behaviour is not expected from a teacher. “I demand legal action against him.”

Legal action would be taken against the teacher after holding discussion with the university authorities on Sunday, IU proctor professor M Jahangir Hossain said.

Earlier, Nasimuzzaman allegedly threatened and abused Altaf Hossain over planting trees at the teachers’ residential area on Friday noon.

A general dairy also has been filed against Nasimuzzaman with the university police station in Kushtia.

Fire at Konka Electronics warehouse in Narayanganj

IU student ‘kills herself’

Toll climbs to 5 for ‘drinking excessive liquor’ in Rajshahi

LGRD official held for attempted rape of child in Jashore

