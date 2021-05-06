IU professor dies of Covid

Muhammad Ahsan-Ullah Faisal, a professor of Da'wah and Islamic Studies department at Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia, died late on Wednesday night, days after contracting Covid-19.

He was 60.

Prof Faisal died on the way to a hospital in Dhaka around 11:00pm, IUTA general secretary professor M Mostafizur Rahman said.

Prof Faisal is survived by his wife and two sons, reports UNB.