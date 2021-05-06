IU professor dies of Covid

Muhammad Ahsan-Ullah Faisal, a professor of Da'wah and Islamic Studies department at Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia, died late on Wednesday night, days after contracting Covid-19.
He was 60.
Prof Faisal died on the way to a hospital in Dhaka around 11:00pm, IUTA general secretary professor M Mostafizur Rahman said.
Prof Faisal is survived by his wife and two sons, reports UNB.
IU vice chancellor Shaikh Abdus Salam, treasurer Alamgir Hossain Bhuiya, IU teachers' association, Shapla Forum, Bangabandhu Parishad, IU journalists' association and different teacher and student associations have expressed their shock over the untimely demise of prof Faisal.