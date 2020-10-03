IU students demand punishment of Tinni's killers

Some students of Islamic University formed a human chain on the campus in Kushtia for the second consecutive day on Saturday demanding punishment of the killers of their fellow Ulfat Ara Tinni, reports UNB.



Around 200 students of different departments formed a human chain in front of the university's main entrance around 11:30am.



Tinni, a student of Accounting and Information Systems department, was allegedly tortured to death by her elder sister's ex-husband and his associates early Friday.



