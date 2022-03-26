IU teachers clash on campus over placing wreath

This led to an apparent clash between the two groups, and members of Bangabandhu Parishad Teachers' Unit were subsequently forced to leave the place.
Later, Bangabandhu Parishad Teachers' Unit members formed a human chain in front of the university's Mrittunjoyee Mujib Mural, demanding action against "those involved in the attack".
"The attack was pre-planned. We demand action against the perpetrators of the attack. We'll go for stricter movement if the university administration doesn't act," IU Bangabandhu Parishad Teachers' Unit general secretary Prof Tapon Kumar Godder said.
Denying the allegation, prof M Anowar of the other group said that the complainants had actually misbehaved with them.
IU proctor Professor M Jahangir Hossain said that they were looking into the matter.