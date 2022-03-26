Local News

Independence Day celebration

IU teachers clash on campus over placing wreath

Prothom Alo English Desk
Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia
Two factions of Bangabandhu Parishad -- the ruling Awami League-backed teachers' alliance -- of Islamic University apparently clashed with each other on the campus in Kushtia on Saturday morning reports UNB.

Witnesses said that there had been a longstanding dispute between the two factions -- Bangabandhu Parishad and Bangabandhu Parishad Teachers' Unit -- over formation of new committees.

As a sequel to the dispute, a group of Bangabandhu Parishad teachers, including prof M Anowar Hossain, prof M Mahbubul Arfin and assistant proctor Shofiqul Islam, barred another group from placing wreaths at the university's central monument to mark Independence Day.

This led to an apparent clash between the two groups, and members of Bangabandhu Parishad Teachers' Unit were subsequently forced to leave the place.

Later, Bangabandhu Parishad Teachers' Unit members formed a human chain in front of the university's Mrittunjoyee Mujib Mural, demanding action against "those involved in the attack".

"The attack was pre-planned. We demand action against the perpetrators of the attack. We'll go for stricter movement if the university administration doesn't act," IU Bangabandhu Parishad Teachers' Unit general secretary Prof Tapon Kumar Godder said.

Denying the allegation, prof M Anowar of the other group said that the complainants had actually misbehaved with them.

IU proctor Professor M Jahangir Hossain said that they were looking into the matter.

