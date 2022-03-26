IU teachers clash on campus over placing wreath

Two factions of Bangabandhu Parishad -- the ruling Awami League-backed teachers' alliance -- of Islamic University apparently clashed with each other on the campus in Kushtia on Saturday morning reports UNB.

Witnesses said that there had been a longstanding dispute between the two factions -- Bangabandhu Parishad and Bangabandhu Parishad Teachers' Unit -- over formation of new committees.

As a sequel to the dispute, a group of Bangabandhu Parishad teachers, including prof M Anowar Hossain, prof M Mahbubul Arfin and assistant proctor Shofiqul Islam, barred another group from placing wreaths at the university's central monument to mark Independence Day.