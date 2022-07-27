Polls violence: Two-year child killed in 'police firing'

A two-year child has been killed in reported police firing following a polls violence at Bachor union parishad of Ranishangkoil upazila in Thakurgaon.

The incident took place at a polling station at Bhangbari VF school under ward No. 3 of Bachor union parishad on Wednesday evening.

The deceased is Asha. She is daughter of Md Badshar from Middanggi bazar area.

After announcement of the results of the centre, the supporters of defeated candidate carried out an attack on the police.

Police opened fire in retaliation. At the time, the child was in her mother's lap.