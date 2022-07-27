Local News

Polls violence: Two-year child killed in 'police firing'

Staff Correspondent
Thakurgaon
Thakurgaon map
Thakurgaon mapProthom Alo illustration

A two-year child has been killed in reported police firing following a polls violence at Bachor union parishad of Ranishangkoil upazila in Thakurgaon.

The incident took place at a polling station at Bhangbari VF school under ward No. 3 of Bachor union parishad on Wednesday evening.

The deceased is Asha. She is daughter of Md Badshar from Middanggi bazar area.

After announcement of the results of the centre, the supporters of defeated candidate carried out an attack on the police.

Police opened fire in retaliation. At the time, the child was in her mother's lap.

Police and locals said voting of ward No. 3 of Bachor union parishad election ended at 4:00pm.

Presiding officer Khatibor Rahman announced the results of chairman and members at 7:00pm.

After the announcement of results, supporters of defeated candidates carried out attacks on the police. Police opened fire to bring the situation under control. At the time a child in her mother's lap received bullets and died.

Ranishongkoil police station officer-in-charge SM Jahid Iqbal said police opened fire to protect officials who were in charge of election.

Read more from Local News
Post Comment