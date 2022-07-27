Polls violence: Two-year child killed in 'police firing'

Police and locals said voting of ward No. 3 of Bachor union parishad election ended at 4:00pm.
Presiding officer Khatibor Rahman announced the results of chairman and members at 7:00pm.
After the announcement of results, supporters of defeated candidates carried out attacks on the police. Police opened fire to bring the situation under control. At the time a child in her mother's lap received bullets and died.
Ranishongkoil police station officer-in-charge SM Jahid Iqbal said police opened fire to protect officials who were in charge of election.